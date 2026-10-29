Voices: October 29 Letters to the Editor

In her Oct. 16 article, Police Chief Mary Farrand defended Gulfport’s Flock cameras and suggested that some public concerns are based on misinformation.

But what happens when the Police Department’s own records tell a different story?

183 outside organizations. That’s how many agencies and organizations Gulfport’s records identify as having permission to access its shared Flock camera network. Some are hundreds of miles away.

Nationwide searches. Internal police emails reveal that Gulfport previously had access to Flock cameras nationwide. When that access was restricted, the department approved purchasing three additional cameras specifically to regain it.

Homeland Security connections. Gulfport’s records show that agencies authorized to access its network conducted searches associated with Homeland Security, ICE’s investigative division, and Customs and Border Protection.

Where are the audits? When I requested the department’s completed audit reports, its written response acknowledged that supervisors reviewed the search logs but stated: “No separate report is available.”

A list of searches is not the same as a documented audit of whether those searches were appropriate.

These findings aren’t speculation. They come directly from Gulfport Police Department records obtained through public-records requests.

City Council voted 3-2 to remove Flock funding, yet the cameras remained operational afterward.

If Gulfport has decided to stop funding Flock, residents deserve to know when the surveillance will actually end.

— Metria R. Jones, Gulfport

Not much shocks me at my age. But today I was shocked and outraged when I read Police Chief Mary Farrand’s explanation of why the Gulfport Police Department needs Flock.

Chief Farrand basically said that it’s open season on vehicle tags because they are in the public domain and that the courts approve. She failed to mention recent court decisions that have determined that Flock cameras are a violation of the Fourth Amendment.

Had she done her homework (or perhaps she did), she would have discovered our governor’s ban on Flock cameras, a bill introduced in Congress, and recent Supreme Court and federal court decisions, all within the last six months.

Just this month, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., introduced the Get the Flock Out of Our Communities Act, which would prohibit the use of automated mass surveillance technology.

Earlier this month, in United States v. Kyle, U.S. District Judge Sara Hill ruled that a sheriff’s deputy’s warrantless Flock search violated the Fourth Amendment under Chatrie.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a precedent-setting decision in Chatrie v. United States, ruling that searching location data constitutes a Fourth Amendment search.

So how can our police chief ignore all of this and lead us to believe that the courts uphold Flock when they clearly don’t? We need an answer.

I ask again, does privacy have no meaning in Gulfport?

I’m beginning to think about which is really sad and unforgivable.