Voices of Gratitude in Gulfport

Gratitude for Community

I run Hank’s Bark Box. I would like to give thanks to all the kind strangers who have donated dog and cat food to Hank’s Box this past year. Our free roadside pet food pantry has only been open for one year and in that year we have provided the following to those in need:

Dry dog food: 5,937 lbs.

Dry cat food: 4,251 lbs.

Total dry food: 10,188 lbs.

Canned cat food: 6,917 = 2,305.7 lbs

Canned dog food: 2,779 = 1,389.5 lbs.

Total canned food: 9,696 cans

Total pounds: 13,883, or almost 7 tons of food in 12 months

The lion’s share of this food was donated by total strangers who only wish to help. Without them, this would never have been possible.

Thank you, and I hope you have a great Thanksgiving. –Mark James

Gratitude for an Amazing Job

I got a new job in April of this year at The Hive clay studio. It has been a learning curve, getting to know the members and students and building a wonderful, hardworking support staff. It is an ongoing endeavor, but I am so grateful for the opportunity to work with and guide such truly amazing and talented human beings. This is my dream job. It kicks my butt on the daily, but I am so grateful for it. Thanks for the opportunity to say so! –Heather Tinnaro

Gratitude for an Good News

Thank you for the uplifting story on Ja’tanaisha Thompson. In these negative, divisive, and violent times we all need stories that make our hearts sing. Also, thanks to the donors who make special programs possible. Congratulations on all your accomplishments, Ja’tanaisha! Good work! Congratulations to your supportive family as well! –Catherine Porter, St. Pete Beach