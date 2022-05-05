Voices: The Gabber’s Letters to the Editor, May 5

Black Lives Matter

I have been glancing at The Gabber since it appeared in my inbox, but only glancing. Today (seventh day after leg surgery, which keeps me from walking and other regular activities) I had plenty of time to read the entire publication. I saw the story about the Tuesday Black Lives Matter protesters. I am excited to join them upon full recovery and owe it all to you. Thanks! –Billie Jo Owens, St. Pete Beach

On the “Winwayization” of Gulfport

I am writing to second the recent letter from Barbara Maltby about Winway Homes. I am a Florida native and though I grew up in this area, I have lived in both Key West and Tallahassee and have watched this happen in every corner of Florida. I watched places I love destroyed by greedy developers who care not at all about the local culture or style of the places they see as a profit center rather than as a community. Winway builds homes that are inappropriately out of scale with the rest of the homes in Gulfport and could be found in any “McMansion subdivision” anywhere in Florida. I have watched my entire life as these developers move in, destroy the unique “old Florida” character of the community, then move on once they have extracted their profits. There does not seem to be any way to stop them as long as people are willing to buy their homes but, like the letter writer, I am sad every time I see another Winway sign go up and I mutter to myself “Winway. Ruining Gulfport one house at a time.”–Melissa Raulston, Gulfport

Utility Bill Inequities

In the April 28 issue of The Gabber, Jude Bagatti expressed concern over utility bill inequities. Gulfport’s city manager sent her an email about her letter to the editor, which she forwarded to us.

Thank you for your correspondence – Yes, the Mayor and City Council are presently working on possible adjustments to the City’s Water Billing Costs for those customers utilizing less than the present minimum of 2,000 gallons. At their March 1, 2022 meeting City Council meeting, the Council received a presentation from Stantec Consulting Services to provide a Water and Sewer Rate Structure Analysis. Subsequent to the presentation the following steps and recommendations were made:

· Explore potential revenue recovery options.

· Update miscellaneous fees (St. Pete & Pinellas conducting cost studies).

· Exploration of ARPA funding.

· Tier structure modifications and tier price increases.

· Incorporate Council direction on options to address revenue recovery.

· Stantec update financial plan and FY 2023 rate increase needs with latest St. Pete rate estimates.

· Develop implementation plan and testing for rate structure modifications for FY 2023.

· Stantec returns in Summer 2022 for complete rate recommendations for FY 2023.

I anticipate that Stantec Consulting will return in early summer to present City Council with feasible potential option to implement such changes to the present rate structure. –Jim O’Reilly, Gulfport City Manager

Bagatti responded to O’Reilly; we’ve included her response here.

Thanks for your prompt reply Mr. O’Reilly, What I see addressed repeatedly in the Stantec Consulting Analysis and Next Step info on the Water Billing & Sewer Rate System Structure you emailed are indications only of tier price and rate increases. I don’t see any mention or attention given to tier structure modifications for rate decreases, which is the main issue I bring. I fear implementation of this proposed new rate structure will end up magically wiping out any relief from the inequity in rates we’ve endured for so long as it appears concerned only with rate increase and recovery. I also urge that the issue of garbage pickup once weekly versus twice be addressed and considered in any new rate re-structuring as it is intrinsically part of water & sewer utility costs. Perhaps the City should reduce garbage pickup to once weekly for all, like we have for recycling and yard waste. Recycling is supposed to, and should, reduce garbage volume. One garbage pickup weekly may induce more recycling by those who don’t bother now. Let those who require two garbage pickups per week pay extra for it. –Jude Bagatti, Gulfport

Correction

In the April 28 article, “Short-term Rentals; Long-term Problems” we unintentionally misrepresented how the City of Gulfport defines short-term rentals. Here’s what we should have explained: “Mayor Sam Henderson told Miszaros that the ordinance to which she referred restricted short-term rentals ‘to a minimum of 30 days’ in areas not zoned for short-term rentals, and that council can do little or nothing to change it.” The Gabber regrets the error.