Voices: This Week’s Letters To the Editor

St. Pete Beach Parking

In reference to Mr. Petrilla, who is running for the mayor’s office of St. Pete Beach, I find his comment, “St. Pete Beach residents have a right to convenient access to our beaches with designated resident-only beach parking spaces” a bit absurd. They have it. My husband and I have been coming to this beautiful area for about nine years, for three months during the winter. We are beach people and would go almost everyday, if possible – but it’s too costly. We have found that all of the beach parking is permit only (residents, or it states resident parking only) and for visitors or snowbirds we have to pay the atrocious fees for the meters that have gone up since last year, ridiculously, in price! I tried to pay for a parking permit at city hall a few years ago and was rudely told by the employee that I couldn’t since I wasn’t a resident of St. Pete Beach. I offered to pay the yearly fee for a permit, even though [I was] only staying three months, and she still refused to issue one. The visitors to your city, no matter how long their stay, bring a lot of revenue to your area. I think residents have a lot of access and few parking issues. Perhaps you should consider the people that aren’t residents and make it easier for them. If [we’re] at the beach for five hours a day, at $3.50-3.75 an hour for parking, [it costs] almost $20 a day, [which] is crazy and not doable for most! –Deb Schaefgen, snowbird

About Police Violence

We live in an inclusive and accepting paradise here in Gulfport, but occasionally the often-ugly outside world intrudes on our tranquility. The horrific beating of Tyre Nichols has captured world attention. This human was savagely beaten by men who looked like him and had municipally sanctioned authority – under lawful circumstances – to confront, detain and arrest him under the auspices of “to serve and protect.” These cops (criminals in blue with a badge) were apparently very comfortable flaunting their bully antics on an open street corner in plain view – evidence that they had likely done this often before to others, and they feared no repercussions for their crimes. All this furthers the claim, backed by persistent day-after-day videos of cops’ unwarranted abuse of power across the country, that we have a policing problem in this country, especially when “special” task forces are created to “get tough on crime.” Before retiring, I saw far too many of these tactics backfire many times in my years of legal practice in Baltimore, MD. Nothing indicates there are any such problems here in Gulfport, but a nationwide police culture of abusing authority, ill-advised “elite” task force creation, and bolstered by civilians’ blindly parroting “back the blue” has no place in a country grounded on the rule of law. The law works both ways and protects everyone. A blue uniform and badge are not a license for bullies. I back the blue when cops – like everyone else – follow the law. Desmond Tutu’s quote resounds at this time: “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.” The granting of authority to a person to investigate, detain, and arrest others has to come with checks and balances on that trend toward abusing that authority. Otherwise, credibility – the ultimate badge of legitimate authority – withers as society devolves to chaos. – W. Scott Hannon, Gulfport