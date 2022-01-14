Volunteers Needed at John’s Pass Seafood Festival

A plate of seafood with pink shrimps and lemon garnish
Looking forward to the John’s Pass Seafood Festival? The fest needs volunteers to make the event go off without a hitch.
Pixabay

The 40th annual John’s Pass Seafood Festival needs your help.

The fest takes over the village and boardwalk from Thursday, Jan. 20 – Sunday, Jan. 23, and the Madeira Beach Recreation Department needs volunteers to keep the festival rolling.

Recruits can sign up as roaming volunteers, to help with a little bit of everything, or as beverage tent volunteers. Those in the beverage tent collect tickets and serve water and beer.

The John’s Pass Seafood Festival brings fresh Gulf seafood, live music, and vendors to 12902 Village Blvd., Madeira Beach each year. Volunteering offers a way to become part of the festival’s 40 year history.

Sign up here to volunteer.

by Abby Baker

