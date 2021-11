The St. Petersburg City Theater needs volunteers for its upcoming ‘A Christmas Carol’ shows from Dec. 3-12.

The theater needs people to work as ushers, concession volunteers, box office volunteers and “house managers.” Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.

Sign up here.

If you have any questions, please contact office@spcitytheatre.org.

Like this: Like Loading...