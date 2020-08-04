Vote for Gulfport’s Superstar

Siri Yun picked up a ukulele at the age of four. She started piano lessons at age five. For the past year and a half she has been writing her own music. Now, at 11, she is one of the youngest finalists in competition with other musicians – some almost twice her age.

Siri is competing in the Celebration of Music Virtual Show, a showcase of young musical talent across America. Contestants vie for an opportunity to appear on the live YouTube show “Music Hangs with eTHAn.” They also get be part of the 2021 nationally distributed PBS show, “Celebration of Music,” filmed in Los Angeles.

For locals, Siri has another claim to fame: Her parents, Ting and Byron Chalfont, own Siri’s Gourmet Burgers & Pizza in Gulfport.

“This event was supposed to be a big festival in Gainesville in April and COVID-19 shut that down, so they decided to have the competition virtually,” said Byron Chalfont. “She was looking forward to a live audience.”

Siri will perform one of her original songs, “I’m Not Perfect,” on the show which airs on YouTube Sunday, August 9.

Audiences can vote and help determine the winner, announced at the end of the live show. Two winners will advance to Los Angeles for the national episode – one selected by the producers and the other by the largest number of viewer votes.

“We want to get the word out in Gulfport so people can vote for her,” said Chalfont.

Watch the show and cast your vote at youtube.com/c/CelebrationofMusicTV/live.

