Don’t Forget To Vote in Pinellas Today!

Can You Vote in Pinellas Today?

Do you live in any of these municipalities in Pinellas County? If you do, today you get to exercise your right to vote, according to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections.

Clearwater

Gulfport

Indian Rocks Beach

Indian Shores

Kenneth City

Oldsmar

Pinellas Park

Safety Harbor

Treasure Island

Belleair Beach

Madeira Beach

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

At a local level, voters get to impact local policy and decide who will get to hold office for the next years.

San Pedro Gazette requested a copy of the ballot for the March 19 Election. You can see the sample ballot below.

Republican Presidential Primary

If you are a registered Republican, you get to participate in the process of expressing your preference for who you want to run on the presidential ballot this year – in the November election. Most candidates have withdrawn from the race, but the names are still on the ballot. This is a sample ballot.

