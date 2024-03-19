The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Don’t Forget To Vote in Pinellas Today!

by Sebastian Gonzalez de Leon y Leon

 

A graphic of hands holding voting ballots in front of a green background
Don’t forget to vote in Pinellas today! Voters across Pinellas can cast ballots for Tampa Bay offices and laws today.
Photo by Pixabay

Can You Vote in Pinellas Today?

Do you live in any of these municipalities in Pinellas County? If you do, today you get to exercise your right to vote, according to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections.

  • Clearwater
  • Gulfport
  • Indian Rocks Beach
  • Indian Shores
  • Kenneth City
  • Oldsmar
  • Pinellas Park
  • Safety Harbor
  • Treasure Island
  • Belleair Beach
  • Madeira Beach

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. 

At a local level, voters get to impact local policy and decide who will get to hold office for the next years.

San Pedro Gazette requested a copy of the ballot for the March 19 Election. You can see the sample ballot below.

A sample ballot for Pinellas County elections — decoration only, as no actual ballot will look like this; it includes all the elections for anyone who will vote in Pinellas today
If you want to vote in Pinellas today, this sample ballot has the races. No actual ballot will look like this, as it includes all the races in Pinellas.
Image via Pinellas Supervisor of Elections

Republican Presidential Primary

If you are a registered Republican, you get to participate in the process of expressing your preference for who you want to run on the presidential ballot this year – in the November election. Most candidates have withdrawn from the race, but the names are still on the ballot. This is a sample ballot.

a sample ballot for the March 19 Pinellas elections — for the republican primary
Although most Republican presidential primary candidates have dropped out of the race, Republican voters can still cast a vote in the primary.
Image via Pinellas Supervisor of Elections

