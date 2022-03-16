Waffle Cafe Opens in Gulfport

by

A waffle in front of a Pop Goes the Waffle sign
Sara Fludd opened Gulfport’s lone waffle restaurant, Pop Goes a Waffle on Saturday, March 12.
Abby Baker 

Tangerine Avenue just got a little sweeter. 

Pop Goes the Waffle owner Sara Fludd officially opened the long-awaited brick and mortar [5004 Tangerine Ave. S.] on Saturday, Mar. 12. The dine-in cafe sells waffles, pastries, and coffee from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. 

“It feels great, scary but great to finally be open,” Fludd said at the soft opening. “We can make a lot of waffles in this baby.” 

She’s referring to the spacious kitchen, which provides room for Fludd’s wholesale production and e-commerce packaging.

Previously, Pop Goes the Waffle operated online and out of a food truck only. Fludd sells to local restaurants, such as Blind Tiger Cafe and Kahwa, but this is her business’s first brick and mortar waffle shop, and for now, she’s focused on becoming a Gulfport staple. 

“We’re so grateful and excited to be part of this community,” Fludd said. 

Woman in a blue shirt smiling
Abby Baker

by Abby Baker

