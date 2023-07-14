The Gulf of Mexico is one of Mother Nature’s most delicious gifts. And nothing tastes more like the Florida Gulf coast than fresh grouper. I love cruising Gulf Boulevard, windows down, and Jimmy Buffet strumming, hitting up local joints for a classic grouper sandwich. To me, it’s the epitome of Florida summer. When I asked my girlfriends where they go for the best fresh grouper sandwich on the beaches, the answer was unanimous: Wahoo’s Waterside Pub & Grill in Redington Beach.

The vibe is awesome — laid back, but vibrant. It’s a Cajun blend of bar and beach shack, with an outdoor patio on the Intracoastal. Literally. There are docks behind the restaurant should you choose to arrive via boat. But Wahoo’s is known for its blackboard specials featuring the day’s fresh catch and its cast-iron cooking.

Cast Iron Goodness

The day I dined, the market specials were yellow-edge grouper and mahi mahi; both offered as fingers, nuggets, filet, or sandwich. If you want to experience Wahoo’s legendary cast-iron cooking (which I highly recommend you do), order the filet or the sandwich. The fish is seasoned to your liking (blackened, lightly blackened, or bronzed) and seared in a cast-iron pan. The result is a crisp crust on the outside, all while preserving the fish’s juices and texture. My grouper was moist, flaky, and obviously fresh. The fish tasted so good by itself, I didn’t even eat the bun or fixings.

But Don’t Miss The Apps

If you go to Wahoo’s, get the fresh catch. You have to. But other goodies on their menu worth noting are the peel-and-eat Deep Royal Reds ($13.52 for a half pound) dusted in Cajun seasoning and served with drawn butter. They taste like bite-size lobsters — sweet and tender with a hint of lemon from their cooking water. The fresh fish spread ($12.48) which, according to our server, is sourced by Nachman’s Seafood Market (next door to Wahoo’s), was pretty decent. It came plated on a small fish-shaped platter and decorated with sliced veggies to resemble a fish with scales. It was adorable to look at but lacked seasoning. Plus, when it comes to fish spread, it’s hard to beat Ted Peters.

We couldn’t pass up the opportunity to try the grouper cooked another way, so we ordered fresh grouper nuggets ($15.60). They were outstanding! “Nuggets” is an understatement. These were big pieces of fish, thick and juicy, dusted in a seasoned flour mixture and lightly fried. They were fresh and airy, and the flour coating was so delicate, it allowed the fish to shine. I enjoyed the nuggets so much, I threw high five’s to the kitchen for such great food on my way out the door.

Wahoo’s is open daily, so go get the grouper.

Wahoo’s Bayside Pub & Grill, 17801 Gulf Blvd., Redington Shores. Sun.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m.wahoosbayside.com