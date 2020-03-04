Walkers Trek Through Gulfport for CROP Hunger Walk
“Want to take a picture of the best thing out here?” asks Robin Cocks, pictured here with her husband Vince and holding up her painted heart rock. “Go see the rocks kids are painting over there!” Robin and Vince were part of a group of close to fifteen from Maximo Presbyterian Church participating in this year’s Crop Walk, as they do every year. Robin plans to place her rock in the yard in front of her house.
he Pinellas County CROP Hunger Walk took place on March 1 in Gulfport, with walkers setting out from the Gulfport Presbyterian Church at 5313 27th Ave. S. at 2 p.m. CROP Hunger Walks are community-wide events sponsored by Church World Service and organized by religious groups, businesses, schools and others to raise funds to end hunger in the U.S. and around the world. Walkers could choose between one- and three-mile routes, both of which included parts of the Gulfport Waterfront. Twenty-five percent of the funds raised by the Walk will be split between The Daystar Life Center and The St. Petersburg Free Clinic, and non-perishable food items brought to the walk will be given to the Daystar Life Center for their food pantry.
The Gulfport New Horizons Band played an array of music for the sendoff including showtunes and movie music, culminating in the theme from “Raiders of the Lost Ark” as walkers set out on their routes. New Horizons provides musical education, training and performance opportunities in a concert band format for adults of any age and at any stage of musical experience and competence.