Walkers Trek Through Gulfport for CROP Hunger Walk

The Pinellas County CROP Hunger Walk took place on March 1 in Gulfport, with walkers setting out from the Gulfport Presbyterian Church at 5313 27th Ave. S. at 2 p.m. CROP Hunger Walks are community-wide events sponsored by Church World Service and organized by religious groups, businesses, schools and others to raise funds to end hunger in the U.S. and around the world. Walkers could choose between one- and three-mile routes, both of which included parts of the Gulfport Waterfront. Twenty-five percent of the funds raised by the Walk will be split between The Daystar Life Center and The St. Petersburg Free Clinic, and non-perishable food items brought to the walk will be given to the Daystar Life Center for their food pantry.