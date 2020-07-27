Walking Contemplation 

by

People walk through a labyrinth on a lawn in Gulfport Florida with multi-color flags.
The labyrinth is a temporary feature, but Bredenberg hopes to make it a permanent display in her yard. “The more people who use the labyrinth, the stronger its energy gets,” she says.

 

A “source of insight” opened up on a Gulfport lawn, according to resident Ingrid Bredenberg. 

At the corner of 27th Avenue South and 56th Street, Bredenberg created a labyrinth and invites all to meander the path she’s made in her front yard. 

Bredenberg has been studying labyrinths since 2002 with renowned labyrinth teachers in England, Holland and the U.S., she explains.  

Her design is open to the public, and Bredenberg invites folks to walk the labyrinth at their leisure – even if she’s not around. She’s posted instructions in front of the entrance at 2701 56th St. S.

Bredenberg hopes the path will guide walkers to “a place of peace.” 

“As a metaphor for our sacred journey of Life, Death, and Rebirth, a labyrinth helps change chaos to cosmos and opens our minds to the awareness of nature,” read the instructions. 

“Walking the path can quiet the mind, be a way of prayer, a source of insight and a place of peace.”

Bredenberg’s home is also the site of Gulfport’s newest Vote 100 art piece. 

When available, Ingrid Bredenberg uses divining rods to read the energy, she says, of those who walk through the labyrinth. She reads a person’s energy prior to them entering and then rereads their energy after they exit. The process, according to Bredenberg, will show how far energy expands after people experience the labyrinth.

by Laura Mulrooney

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber's bringing back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!