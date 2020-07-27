Walking Contemplation 

A “source of insight” opened up on a Gulfport lawn, according to resident Ingrid Bredenberg.

At the corner of 27th Avenue South and 56th Street, Bredenberg created a labyrinth and invites all to meander the path she’s made in her front yard.

Bredenberg has been studying labyrinths since 2002 with renowned labyrinth teachers in England, Holland and the U.S., she explains.

Her design is open to the public, and Bredenberg invites folks to walk the labyrinth at their leisure – even if she’s not around. She’s posted instructions in front of the entrance at 2701 56th St. S.

Bredenberg hopes the path will guide walkers to “a place of peace.”

“As a metaphor for our sacred journey of Life, Death, and Rebirth, a labyrinth helps change chaos to cosmos and opens our minds to the awareness of nature,” read the instructions.

“Walking the path can quiet the mind, be a way of prayer, a source of insight and a place of peace.”

Bredenberg’s home is also the site of Gulfport’s newest Vote 100 art piece.