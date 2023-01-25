Want to Serve Your City?

St. Petersburg residents who want to serve their communities have several opportunities currently open on various boards and committees.

One new member is needed for the Development Review Commission (stpete.org/drc). According to city officials, this body acts as the Land Development Regulation Commission as required by law to review and evaluate proposed modifications to land development regulations, except in the case of certain historical and archaeological preservation matters.

The DRC acts as the Design Review Board and evaluates and acts on the development proposals within the city to ensure compliance with the Comprehensive Plan, zoning ordinance, and other appropriate regulations.

There are seven regular members and three alternate members on the DRC. Each is appointed by the mayor and confirmed by city council for a three-year term. The city prefers members with diverse economic, geographic, social, and professional representation and, where possible, includes members qualified and experienced in the fields of architecture, planning, landscape architecture, engineering, construction, and land use law and real estate.

The Consolidated Plan Application Review Committee (stpete.org/cparc) is looking for up to six members. This committee is responsible for reviewing applications submitted for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnership (HOME), and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), and makes recommendations to city council for approval of funding.

A new committee is appointed once annually to review applications for funding. The committee, which consists of city council members and private citizens, meets up to two times annually, in May.

The Civil Service Board (stpete.org/csb) has openings for two members and two alternate members. This quasi-judicial review board was created and made part of the city charter to provide classified employees with an economical and less formal opportunity to have certain disciplinary actions reviewed by a board of lay persons.

It acts as a fact-finding body that determines whether management has sufficient cause to discipline employees in cases involving termination, involuntary demotion, or suspension more than 15 calendar days.

The board is composed of five regular and three alternate members, all appointed by city council, who serve overlapping three-year terms. It then determines the frequency, day, and place of meetings to best serve its purpose. Notices of board meetings are published as required by law and meetings are open to the public.

Find applications and more information at the websites above.