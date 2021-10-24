Want to Volunteer with the Sheriff?

If you’ve ever wanted to direct traffic, give out parking tickets, help disabled motorists and help out in other duties and events for law enforcement, now is your time to shine.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the next Sheriff’s Volunteer Patrol Academy, allowing regular citizens an opportunity to work side by side with Pinellas deputies. Applicants do not need to have previous law enforcement experience.

According to the PCSO, applicants must meet the following requirements:

* Must be a citizen of the United States and be a full-time or seasonal Pinellas County resident

* Be at least 25 years old

* Have a valid driver’s license

* Successfully complete a volunteer application

* Pass a background investigation

* Complete a training academy

* Be willing to volunteer at least 36 hours per quarter

Interested? Visit pcsoweb.com/volunteer-patrol or call Cpl. Goldberg with the North District Community Policing Unit at 727-582-6937. The PCSO will accept applications on a rolling basis.

Like this: Like Loading...