On Jan. 30, The Gabber Newspaper and the Gulfport Merchant’s Chamber came together to hold the 2024 Gulfport Candidate Forum. The forum saw the Ward I candidates, Tom Bixler and April Thanos, answer a mix of prewritten and audience questions.

Although only two people submitted questions in advance, the Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce and The Gabber Newspaper also had prepared questions for the candidates, and moderators accepted audience-submitted questions.

Each candidate had up to two minutes to give an opening statement, 90 seconds to answer each question, and the opportunity to give a closing statement. After the official forum ended, candidates met with people in the lobby of the Catherine Hickman Theater.

The Gabber Newspaper and the Gulfport Merchants Chamber co-hosted the debate. The City of Gulfport offered the use of the theater at no charge.

After the 2024 Gulfport Candidate Forum: Want More Election News?

