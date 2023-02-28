Water Conservation Saves St. Pete Beach Money

The City of St. Pete Beach recently announced, through its water conservation initiatives, that it saved $100,000 in the 2022 fiscal year.

With the promotion of conserving the use of reclaimed water, the city could “repair the reclaimed water system currently in place.”

Reclaimed water is “highly treated wastewater,” according to the city’s website. Most reclaimed water use includes landscape irrigation.

The overall usage of reclaimed water decreased in the city, which led to saving more money than predicted.

The St. Pete Beach Water Conservation Program led the city’s conservation efforts. This program works “to educate residents and businesses on the benefits of reducing the use of reclaimed water.” It helped the city upgrade its infrastructure to distribute reclaimed water more efficiently.

City Manager Alex Rey said its thrilling to achieve this “milestone in our efforts to conserve reclaimed water and reduce our costs.” The dedication of the city’s residents and businesses helps the city work towards “a more sustainable future.”

The city plans to encourage others to be responsible with using reclaimed water. The city will continue its efforts in conserving water and promote the use of water-efficient technologies.

St. Pete Beach residents and business can learn more about the city’s reclaimed water conservation online.