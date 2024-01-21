The Gabber Newspaper Logo
We All Are Gabbers

by Patrick Heinzen

a mural with spoonbills reading 'The Gabber Newspaper' with sunglasses in folding chairs.
The Gabber Newspaper’s office has spoonbills reading print copies of the paper painted on the building
Monroe Roark

The Cambridge English Dictionary defines a gabber as, “someone who talks continuously and eagerly, especially about things that are not important.” While I’m sure this isn’t the definition George Brann focused on when he founded the Gulfport Gabber in 1968, it is a surprisingly perfect fit for what The Gabber Newspaper does today.

No, I’m not saying the stories we cover aren’t important. Quite the opposite, actually. When I moved to Florida in 2019, I was expecting to go to school and graduate four years later with a marine science degree. Neither of those things happened, but four years later, I found my way to The Gabber Newspaper. I started to learn about the spirit of Gulfport.

This is a concept that I’ve been thinking about since I started writing here. Covering news and politics, I wasn’t sure how much interaction I would have with the residents of Gulfport, especially since I mainly cover Gulfport city council.

In the meetings I attended, I have fallen in love with the sense of community and connectedness this city promotes. That is why we are important.

two people holding up new Gabber stickers.
Enjoy a couple of Gabber stickers.
Patrick Graney

We Are All Gabbers

Whether it be trees, pride celebrations, or GeckoFest, Gulfport residents care. Gulfport residents come together, and work to make this city a better place for all.

Here at The Gabber Newspaper, our goal is to provide the city with the words of the citizens, and information that might be relevant to them.

two people smiling in front of a taxidermied moose holding the gabber newspaper.
Check out Amanda Hagood and her son James as they take The Gabber Newspaper to Anchorage, Alaska.
Amanda Hagood

We give residents a place where they can be gabbers. Where they can talk continuously, and eagerly. Especially about things that are not important. Because we know that every sapling, every piece of pink pavement, and every story that someone has to tell comes together to make us Gulfport.

Maybe that makes us all gabbers. 

