We Still Have to Think About Hurricanes

It hardly seems fair that we still have to worry about hurricanes this year, but alas, the Atlantic Hurricane season pauses for no pandemic.

The City of South Pasadena is hosting two Virtual Hurricane Preparedness Presentations on Wednesday, July 15, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to help residents prepare.

Atlantic hurricane season started June 1 and runs through November 30. This year is predicted to be an active one and all residents are encouraged to plan ahead. Fire Chief David Mixson and Deputy Fire Chief Emery Culverhouse will be hosting the virtual presentations to share information about evacuation plans, supply lists, alert systems, and what to do after a storm. All are invited to log in to watch the presentations and ask questions.

Access the 10 a.m. presentation on July 15 here.

Use the meeting ID: 876 5588 1957

Call-in phone number: 301-715-8592

The 2 p.m. presentation link is here.

Use the meeting ID: 893 8730 1211

Call-in phone number: 301-715-8592

For more information about hurricane preparedness or the presentations, call South Pasadena’s Public Safety Department at 727-344-1666.