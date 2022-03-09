We Tried It: Kayaking Boca Ciega Bay

In retrospect, it wasn’t the best day for kayaking.

I woke up to pouring rain, but ready for my kayaking session with Kayak Nature Adventures ready to hit Boca Ciega Bay.

A text from Kayak Nature Adventures owner and certifiable Gulfport sea dog Kurt Zuelsdorf read “The strong north wind and morning low tide has pushed most of the water out of the bayou … I’ll put you on the water if you like.”

And he did.

His setup is essentially a rack of colorful kayaks near the Gulfport Marina. It sits at 2902 Miriam St. S. near the blue “happiness trailer.”

Zuelsdorf met me with a wave and a list of “must sees” to paddle toward. A paddler known for his cleanups of Clam Bayou, he outfitted me and my kayaking partner with a tandem ‘yak, laminated map, and a “good luck” before pushing our vessel into the water.

We paddled the long straight shot of Gulfport Beach, which Zuelsdorf said was the best way to see the Gulfport Casino and the volleyball courts.

Our kayak got stuck in the mud twice before we decided to brave deeper waters. I thought it was hilarious. Coastal homeowners waved to us while we dragged our kayak with the obligatory boater wave Floridans know all too well. We were the only people on the water, so when the rain cleared, it felt like luck, despite it being standard Florida weather: temperamental.

In between the view of O’Maddy’s and a shipwrecked boat near the oyster bars, I spotted a dolphin heading to deeper waters. Now, I grew up in Florida. I’ve seen dolphins from the safety of friends boats and from Town Shores a few times, but this dolphin was less than 100 feet away and it was jarring, to say the least. I only saw one fin, which screamed “shark” to me [publisher’s note: you only see two fins when it’s a shark) before I got a better look. I mean, if you think about it, dolphins are totally capable of capsizing a kayak.

With rain-spotted instructions stuffed in a Jansport, we followed the map to where Zuelsdorf hinted we’d see blue heron nests.

“Don’t disturb them, just peek around the corner,” he said.

We did just that.

Our best peek revealed the nests, Clam Bayou’s best kept secret.

Blue herons aren’t your normal french fry-begging gull, and it’s rare to see them so undisturbed. I didn’t get too close out of respect, but seeing them perched on nests and eyeballing my kayak while preening was a treat. While leaving, I spotted one sitting on the rusted shipwrecked boat that guards a watery crossroad, and it felt like a warning to head back.

It’s peaceful on the water, and kind of lonely without the normal waterway traffic, but perfect for anyone who needs a moment (or more) away.