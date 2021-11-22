We Tried It: Tarot Card Reading with Patsi Aguero

I made an appointment with Gulfport psychic Patsi Aguero with a fair amount of skepticism, and the hope of leaving the meeting with stories of how she detailed my husband’s cheating.

As a queer woman in a constant state of singlehood, it was going to be a good holiday story.

But Aguero, an artist with a history of tarot reading in Atlanta, a peacock headdress, and good old-fashioned Ybor City heritage was surprisingly honest and emotional.

“I knew what you were going to look like even before you got here,” Aguero said. “I can’t tell you your license tag number … but I can tell you what I feel.”

A reading with Aguero starts with her clients shuffling a deck of cards that are meant to represent their divinatory fate, an ultra-serious concept made light with her Bette Midler laugh and endless stories (good and bad).

Honestly, it feels more like a sit down with a friend with a knack for the unseen and unsaid than a spiritual reading.

Regardless, she pulls seven cards.

In my case, the cards told her that someone in my personal life is surrounding me with negativity, and she felt it almost immediately.

“I don’t like to say negative things but sometimes I have to say negative things,” Aguero said.

The cure? Wish all the good things I want for myself onto this person for the next three weeks. It’s the kind of advice they give at 12-step programs for addiction, says Aguero.

“There’s a way to just let things go,” Aguero told me,

The next six were a rambling of intensely personal observations and predictions – many of which check out, such as my work projects and bad relationship with the blue packs of American Spirit.

“As far as romance, I see someone already around you that you will be romantically involved with … someone in the service industry,” Aguero said from behind the cards. “You’re emerging from a cocoon now, you’ll probably lose weight, you’ll get healthier, I’d say in 90 days.”

The countdown begins.

See Aguero’s work at the opening reception of Full Circle, an art show featuring the circles of life by her and artist Denise Marie. Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Nov. 26, 6 p.m. There will be tarot.

Like this: Like Loading...