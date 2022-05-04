We Tried Tacos My Love in St. Pete

Tacos My Love holds its grand opening tomorrow (May 4) but the Mexican restaurant has been slammed for weeks.

I walked in on Sunday, hungry with high expectations.

Owner Pedro Rosales told me he’s selling some of the best vegan cuisine in the area and using scratch ingredients to do so.

“You’re eating Mexican food and you don’t even know it’s vegan,” Rosales said.

It wasn’t my first time there; I’ve been in the building’s former business, the Mid Peninsula Seafood Market.

The vibe is completely different: there’s rose wallpaper, neon signs, and fresh flowers on each table. It has the upbeat trendy feel of South Tampa’s Green Lemon with a more hometown energy.

I’ve never sampled jackfruit before, despite the meat substitutes’ growing status in the vegan world. But if I tried it anywhere, it should be at Tacos My Love, considering Rosales and his wife, Karina Moreno, own Jackfruit Land, a company that specializes in the fruit.

The nachos were layered with cheese, sour cream, beans, and a jerky-like, slightly ham-tasting element: jackfruit.

The jackfruit wasn’t my favorite, but I know what the real deal tastes like. The steak burrito, though, was a game changer. It’s a Tex-Mex explosion of rice, beans, and steak – wrapped in cheese and salsa.

Not exactly authentic, but worth it, and other menu items make up for the blended options.

“We have Tex-Mex options because, well, they’re delicious,” Rosales said. “But when you’re married to a beautiful Mexican woman, she’s going to hold you accountable to have authentic Mexican cuisine.”

His wife, Moreno, didn’t just give him ideas for the food; she gave him the idea for the name ‘Tacos My Love.’

“They have a popular phrase in Mexico, ‘Mexico Mi Amor,’ and we played with that,” Rosales said.

New Yorker-turned-Floridian Rosales says he’s had more than 200 tables come in since the soft opening on April 28, with 60 of those tables requesting all-vegan options. The meatless bites, understandably, are a tad on the pricey side.

“I give you a menu that’s affordable and expensive,” Rosales said.

The biggest issue right now is the lack of staff, despite the business owner paying $5 over standard minimum wage for all positions.

Once the kinks are worked out, Rosales has high hopes for his brand. The St. Petersburg location will become one of six, he says.

He’s targeting areas such as Tampa, Bradenton, and Lakewood Ranch.

For now, it’s best to make a reservation – and try the jackfruit.