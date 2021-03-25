Weather Leads to Fish Kills in Clam Bayou

A photo of a pond area with some dead fish near the shore
Temperatures in the low 60s led to hundreds of fish deaths in Clam Bayou over the weekend of Friday, March 19. Photo courtesy of Kathy Forde.

A drop in Florida temperature led to hundreds of fish deaths in Clam Bayou area over the weekend of March 20, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. 

While this may have alarmed some residents, Kelly Richmond, FWC Communications Director, told the Gabber that the fish die off was a natural response to the lows of 60 degrees Fahrenheit in St. Petersburg. Apparently even moderately colder weather in Florida can result in fish deaths.

“There were no signs of an algae bloom, so our investigation points to colder weather and dissolved oxygen in the water,” Richmond said. 

On Monday, March 22, the FWC removed dead tilapia, snook and mullet by truck from the Clam Bayou shores. 

 

 

by Abby Baker

