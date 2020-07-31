Webb’s Weekly Update: July 31

Florida House Representative Jennifer Webb’s update today will cover Hurricane Isaias, available resident and business grants, Pinellas County Schools reopening, infection trends, what’s in store for bars, unemployment, utilities and the eviction moratorium.

Webb will host her live update July 31 at 3 p.m. on Facebook. Tune into Rep. Jennifer Webb’s Facebook page for more.

From the start of the pandemic, Webb has hosted weekly updates on Facebook Live. The initial intent was to provide weekly updates for residents during COVID-19.

“The focus has been overwhelmingly on the economic crisis and ensuring that people have up-to-date info on unemployment, small business loans/grants, county and municipal resources available to both,” said Webb. “Of course, I cover the health crisis as well and I provide updates on executive orders.”

Notes on unemployment, the eviction moratorium and utilities:

Unemployment

“If you are receiving any unemployment benefits, or if you should be receiving unemployment benefits, you need to login to CONNECT every day. Even though DEO has fallen behind and failed many Floridians, they will not be forgiving if you forget to certify your weeks or if you miss correspondence from them. You simply are being held to a higher standard than our own state agency,” suggests Webb.

Eviction Moratorium and Utilities

On July 30, the statewide eviction moratorium was extended to Tuesday, September 1. Residents will owe all past due rents, mortgages and utility bills, according to the executive order.

Duke Energy and TECO will begin shutting off power for nonpayment Tuesday, September 1.