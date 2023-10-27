Weed Barriers, Florida Landscapes, and Zombies

“History shows again and again how nature points out the folly of man.” –Blue Oyster Cult

Yes, it’s fall. Here in the Sunshine State this means that it’s time to plant. When it’s time to plant, we learn it’s also time to prep(are).

Prep is wretched. You will dress like a cowpoke, pretend you’re Crocodile Dundee, slam things around as if you were the Hulk, and drain yourself of enough blood to look like a vampire. Then you have to take a day off because the mummy bandages make it hard to hold the axe.

Horrifying, I know. How could it get any worse?

Short answer? Your choice of weed barrier.

You know, that stuff that you’ve heard might keep your weeds down, a layer of of that woven black fabric stuff, or fuzzy fabric, or (gasp) black plastic. I know you’ve seen it. Your neighbor lays out the roll, pins it in place, lays out the plants, and meticulously cuts little x-shaped marks where each plant will go. Or they spread out their rock, shell, or other aggregate and pronounces themselves “weed free.”

<cue sinister, echoing voice>

Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha…

Things seem OK in the beginning. Maybe a few weeds manage to germinate along the edges of a sidewalk or a driveway. One or two might pop up in the middle of a plant.

“No problem,” you say to yourself (in an uneasy whisper). “I can pull one or two, no big deal.” But Nature has you by the bloody eyeballs. Those weeds have evolved so that a little piece of their root, or a seed, will be left behind. Where you pulled one, two will come up. Pull those two and four will appear. Those four? 16. You are officially in Exponential Existential Hell. A few months later, after the sand that blows in on the wind has slipped through the cracks and crevices of your chosen mulch, weeds start to grow on top of the weed barrier. Their little wild roots will make their way through the designated petroleum-based duvet and will, in addition, bond that sheet-o-hydrocarbon to the innocent soil on which you so carefully pinned it.

Meanwhile, those plants and trees in their x-shaped marks are struggling to get the right amount of water and nutrients. A bit passes through, but not enough to establish a decent root system. So they wind around and around the area just below the “x”. Within three years, they’re way smaller than they should be. Their color will be closer to yellow than to green, and the first good wind will start to tilt the trees that have survived a chronic lack of food and water.

Apocalyptic? Yep. Ask any seasoned Florida gardener who tries to dig through a weed barrier-“enhanced” landscape 10 or 20 years after the fact. The details are gory.

Solution: Think Outside the Box (Well, Sort Of)

Good old-fashioned plain brown cardboard (no shiny printing and remove the plastic tape) works pretty well. Pin it down with landscape pins, put just enough mulch on top to hide it, and you’ll have a pretty decent barrier. Best part is that it’ll break down, compost into the soil over the course of a year or so, and provide some nutrients for the plants. Yes, you’ll have to do it again, but that’s a good thing.

No zombies.

Go go Godzilla.

