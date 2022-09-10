Week Three High School Football South Pinellas

The Gibbs Gladiators fell to 0-3 on the 2022 season with a 37-20 loss at Northeast.

There were no weather delays, but a day of steady rain leading up to kickoff produced a soggy field that had no small effect on the players’ footing and overall mobility. The Vikings broke out to a 23-6 halftime lead and weathered a Gibbs second-half rally before pulling away for the win.

Sammy Miller Jr. was the focus of the Gibbs offense all night, rushing for nearly 200 yards and scoring twice. His first touchdown came less than four minutes into the game and gave the Gladiators an early lead, after George Butler intercepted a pass to end Northeast’s first possession. Gibbs drove 37 yards and Miller took it in from the 2.

But the Vikings reeled off 23 unanswered points before halftime. Evan Jacobson threw three touchdown passes, two to De’Angelo Owens and another to Cory Conklin, while Jackson Bickel converted a field goal to go along with a pair of extra points.

The second half started explosively. After Northeast kicked off, Miller took the handoff on first down and raced 73 yards down the right sideline for a score. On the next possession, Jonas Sagesse Jr. picked off a pass but Gibbs could not capitalize.

The Gladiators cut the lead to three points on the second play of the fourth quarter. After Gibbs was stopped on fourth down at the Northeast 5, a Viking running back was hit at the goal line on a first-down play, and the ball popped loose. DeVon Walton recovered it in the end zone for the touchdown, and Ke’wyan Washington ran it in for a two-point conversion to make it a 23-20 game.

But that was as close as it got.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Viking defender Derrick Brantley scooped up a bobbled shotgun snap – the sixth lost fumble for Gibbs on the night – and ran 50 yards for a touchdown. The Northeast defense held on the next possession, capping it off with a sack on fourth down, and Mikale Washington scored on an 8-yard run with 1:41 left.

Overall it was another rough week for most South Pinellas teams.

Lakewood (1-2) fell 24-14 at home to Homestead.

Boca Ciega (1-2) was shut out for the second straight week with a 21-0 loss at Largo.

St. Petersburg Catholic (0-3) dropped a 43-28 decision to Master’s Academy of Orlando.

Hollins (0-2) and St. Petersburg (1-1) were off this week.

All local teams will be in action in the coming week, mostly on the road. St. Petersburg will travel to Osceola, Hollins heads to Dunedin, Boca Ciega will play at East Lake, Lakewood has its first road game of the season against Pinellas Park, and SPC is at Clearwater Central Catholic. Gibbs will stay on the southern end of Pinellas County and host Largo.