It was a long night for the Boca Ciega Pirates in their most recent game at Northeast – although it was shortened mercifully in the second half.

The Pirates lost 41-14 to the Vikings in a game that was over almost from the start. The home team scored touchdowns on its first six possessions of the game (the seventh was cut short by the halftime buzzer). In that same span the visitors had a three-and-out, an interception, a fumbled kickoff, two more punts and another interception.

Northeast built a 41-0 halftime lead behind touchdown passes of 44, 56, and 36 yards by quarterback Evan Jacobson, who also ran for two scores. The second half of the game was played with a running clock.

Zahir Favors, who rushed for 58 yards on the night, put the Pirates on the scoreboard midway through the third quarter with a 7-yard touchdown run. Early in the fourth quarter, Nasear Cumberbatch hauled in a 10-yard pass from Patrick Smith for the other Boca Ciega score. Joseph Geiger converted both extra points.

The Pirates, now 1-4, will travel a few miles east this week to face the Lakewood Spartans, who had an unexpected week of rest due to a last-minute cancellation.

This message was posted about six hours before scheduled kickoff on the Lakewood football team’s official Twitter account: “Due to a clerical issue, unrelated to our football team, we will not be able to travel to tonight’s game in Delray Beach.”

Multiple media outlets reported that Lakewood was unable to secure sufficient bus transportation for the team, which forced the cancellation. According to one report, the school had two buses available to carry the team to Palm Beach County but only one driver.

The head coach at Atlantic, eager to avenge last season’s loss to the Spartans, is reported to have said that he would have brought his team to St. Petersburg if he had received enough notice of Lakewood’s transportation issues.

It doesn’t appear that a makeup date is possible since each team has a scheduled game during the other team’s bye week. It has not been reported whether Lakewood, with a 2-2 record going into the weekend, will have to forfeit the game.

Coming off a 30-0 loss at home against Pinellas Park, Gibbs (0-5) is set to face Hawthorne on the road as Gladiators head coach Louis Murphy returns from an FHSAA suspension that was originally set for six games but shortened to four upon appeal. According to reports, the action stemmed from a preseason workout which was attended by two athletes who were not Gibbs students at that time and never enrolled at the school.

Hollins (1-3), after a 35-0 loss to Seminole, plays at Pinellas Park this week.

St. Pete Catholic (0-5) traveled to Naples and lost 22-16 to St. John Neumann. This week the Barons host Northside Christian.

St. Petersburg High is 3-1 after a 49-0 home win over Dunedin and its next matchup, also at home, is against Northeast.