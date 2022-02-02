Wes Ray Takes Over Abstract Art for Autism

Abstract Art for Autism President Caroline Duvoe is retiring after leading the organization since 2014.

“I’ll be 70 in October … the pandemic took it out of Dan [Vice President Dan Mlotkowski] and I, we both had some serious health issues,” she said. “We moved to Central Florida and bought some raw land. It’s time for a change.”

The organization brings art to people with disabilities through workshops and classes. When the nonprofit is in full swing, students sell their art at public events.

Duvoe has handed the reigns to Wesley Ray. The Gulfport resident works as a staff member at PARC, a Disabilities Service and opportunities program for children and adults with disabilities in Pinellas County.

Duvoe also previously worked at PARC.

“Wesley fell in love with the population at PARC, same as me,” Duvoe said.

Despite taking on the new position, Ray has no plans to quit his job at PARC, adding he “will work there forever.”

“It’s the most wonderful feeling, seeing their faces everyday, It’s hard to describe,” Ray said. “They shine with a big light and you get this warmth from working with people with disabilities.”

The Gulfport resident graduated with a special diploma from Lakewood High School in 1996.

“Special diplomas are available to students with disabilities who are not able to meet the requirements for a standard diploma,” Ray told The Gabber.

Ray’s husband and Gulfport council member Paul Ray, will also take on a management role in the organization, Duvoe said.

“Wesley and Paul have always been supporters of Abstract Art for Autism,” Duvoe said. “Wesley has the experience and knowledge of disabilities to make him a great candidate for the job – and Paul a great back up.”

Ray plans to keep much of the framework of Abstract Art for Autism the same, citing that people with disabilities often are uncomfortable with stark changes.

Duvoe will continue working at the organization until a new normal is set.

“It’s difficult, I’ll be honest,” Duvoe said. “I love my students and their families … I will miss it sorely but I’ll be closely involved for a while.”

For her, this means training the Ray’s and providing a familiar face for returning students, when the time comes. Abstract Art for Autism halted operations in March of 2020. In 2022, the nonprofit will reopen under Ray and Paul’s leadership.

The Gabber will have more news as the changes get finalized and the duo locks in reopening dates.

“It’s really important to bring this back … the best way to express yourself is through art,” Ray said. “People forget that people with disabilities are just like everyone else. They need art too.”