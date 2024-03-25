Dog Daze: ‘Westminster’ at Urbanite

While its title may reference the beloved annual dog show, do not go to Westminster at Urbanite expecting to see a parade of adorable pooches. A dog, mostly unseen, does play a central role in the play, but he’s merely the fulcrum for a comic culture clash that devolves into all-out war.

We meet Pia (Deyki Rongé) and Tim (Jonathan Fielding) as they contemplate the new arrival in their suburban backyard: a very big and, we soon learn, very aggressive canine. Surprise! It’s a two-months-early birthday gift from Pia’s friend Krys (Alex Pelletier), who has shown up unbidden with the dog and her latest questionable partner, Beau (Gregg Weiner).

At first, politeness prevails. Playwright Brenda Withers has a knack for uncomfortable conversation, with loaded silences calibrated beautifully here by director Summer Wallace and her cast. Fielding in particular is hilariously on point as the nebbishy every-guy trying to make nice, while Weiner’s murderous deadpan as Beau suggests a barely contained menace. Pelletier’s Krys is at once ditzy and controlling, while Rongé moves effectively from smilingly up-tight to utterly frustrated.

You may wonder, as I did at first, why Pia and Tim don’t immediately say no, we don’t want your damn dog, go away. But it becomes clear that there’s a lot more roiling beneath these four characters’ relationships than we first understand, harking back to the shared past and divergent paths of success-oriented Pia and free-spirited Krys. Beau’s ominous pronouncements about property and freedom stoke the flames.

“How about, maybe the problem isn’t a dog in a yard,” Beau opines. “ Maybe the problem is having a problem with a dog in a yard. Maybe the problem is: Yards.”

The conversation reels hysterically into nature vs. nurture, poverty and class, action vs. inaction, Germans and genes and freedom and yes, dog shows. That’s a lot, maybe too much, for one play to handle. But the arguments arise out of the real absurdities (or absurd realities?) of the situation. And the cast navigates the misunderstandings and accusations (both veiled and unveiled) with elan. And there’s one moment, an extended aria of sorts by the ultimately fed-up Tim, that’s a tour de force for Fielding.

Kudos to the creative team for Tim and Pia’s upscale living room (a beautifully detailed design by Jeffrey Weber with props by Tori Leonetti-Heikenfeld); the spot-on costumes by Alison Gensmer; and to the lighting and sound by Ethan Vail and Alex Pinchin, respectively. And special props to Pinchin’s well-placed barks — and booms.

Westminster, Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St., Sarasota. Through April 28: Wed.-Thurs., 7:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; and Sat.-Sun., 2 p.m. $7-$44. 941-321-1397, urbanitetheatre.com.

