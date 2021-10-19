What Are You Wearing to Gecko Ball?

Each Gecko season, Gulfportians make their way to the Gulfport Casino Ballroom for a night of dancing, costumes, art auctions and “Geckotinis” (lime green martinis) that is the annual Gecko Ball.

The Gabber has a sneak preview of the Gecko Bandstand-themed garb that will reign at the Saturday, October 23 event – with some attendees preferring mystery and others sharing all their secrets.

The colorful characters in question? Three past Gecko Queens.

In former local seamster and 2018 Queen Jon Ziegler’s case, he’ll never tell.

“I don’t reveal my costume until the night of the ball,” Ziegler said. “I’m not going to say, but it is 80s-inspired.”

Ziegler, known for his elaborate Gecko Ball costumes, learned to sew in adolescence, but his grandmother only taught him the basics of hemming pants and adjusting tears. Today, the Gulfport personality constructs all of his Gecko Ball costumes himself, something he’s done since the first modern ball over 10 years ago.

“People love to ask me what I’m working on – what I’m going to show up in,” Ziegler said. “But it’s just more fun this way.”

2019 Queen Jody Robinson held the lizard crown for two years when the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to 2020’s festivities.

She’s attending the ball as a Queen Emeritus as Elizabeth Hendricks takes over the title.

“I loved wearing the crown; it’s so funny how much people love to see you wear it,” Robinson said. “But Elizabeth is my friend, so it’s fine.”

Robinson, often seen around town carrying a Chihuahua and wearing bright colors, is adding a Bohemian twist to the 1980s theme. She reveals her purple-hued bell bottoms, which is part of a lightly printed tie-dyed set.

“It’s Bohemian with the 80s flair, you know, because of the bell bottoms,” Robinson said. “I came around when the hippie thing was happening, so I’m having fun wearing something a little different.”

At Hendricks’ debut ball, she’ll need to turn out the lights for a grand reveal.

The Canadian native plans to wear a glow-in-the-dark cape that can be twisted into rainbow wings, an LED cocoon or a flowing blanket of lights that she will overlay with an ABBA-inspired outfit.

“I may do a little dance at the ball,” Hendricks said. “That is, if I can get them to turn the lights off.”

Want a ticket? Officially, the ball is sold out, but you may be able to snag one by checking with the Gulfport Beach Bazaar, or searching “Gecko Ball 2021” on Facebook.

Like this: Like Loading...