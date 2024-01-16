This week, The Gabber Newspaper asked Gulfport’s Ward I candidates to write a few words about what they love about Gulfport.

What Do Gulfport’s Ward I Candidates Love About Gulfport?

Tommie Bixler:

There is so much to like about our little city on the bay. I love that we are a full-service city. We know our police, our firefighters, and the wonderful staff that work at the library, the senior center, the recreation center, the marina, the casino, city hall, and all the vital departments that keep our city running smoothly. The essence of a small town is that ability to build relationships with the folks that are instrumental in making Gulfport the welcoming town that we love. I love the wide assortment of restaurants and shops. We are fortunate to have a vibrant, active, and diverse arts community and a wide variety of music to enjoy. Our city is pet friendly, pedestrian friendly and bicycle friendly. We have a park for everyone; beautiful playgrounds, walking trails, boardwalks, skate parks, Trolley Markey Square, and wide-open green spaces.

As a Navy veteran, I am drawn to the water features such as the pier, the marina, the beach, and Clam Bayou. All the special events in our city, from the weekly Tuesday Market to the annual GeckoFest and everything in between makes me proud to live here. It gives us a chance to bring people here from other places and highlight how accepting, friendly, and fun we are. These events would not be possible without the tremendous volunteer spirit of our neighbors and friends. It is the people and their kindheartedness that make me proud to live in Gulfport.

Ward I Candidates Love Gulfport! Want More Election News?

April Thanos:

So much I love about Gulfport has been so well reported by others that it might have come from the Gulfport Merchants Chamber, but I’ll add my voice to the chorus! It is an adorably cute community for my dog, Flora, and I to meet neighbors on our morning walk. I absolutely love the beach, the parks, the overhanging canopy of oaks, the brick streets, the local businesses, eateries and wineries.

And location…! Our peaceful community is a satellite of one of America’s hot small cities and is just minutes from the country’s best beaches. Those are wonderful things and I am part of the effort to preserve them.

But it is the community that I love most. People more than things. You don’t have to be an artist or musician to love the flair and beauty they bring to our town. Some residents just carry art in their hearts. Together, they anchor a culture of social tolerance and diversity, personal freedom and its twin, responsibility. This culture of mutual respect is what I love most about Gulfport.

A true community invites all of us to be our better selves and not let each other down. Perhaps that’s why young people are choosing to plant their flag and raise their kids here? ‘Giving back’ is a cliché but I literally feel the community has given me something I missed elsewhere. I am doing my best to show appreciation and support others doing the same.