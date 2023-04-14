Question: Can you tell me if the jazz festival or the boat races at the beach will ever resume? –Thomas Hetherington

Answer: We asked the City of Gulfport‘s Cultural Facilities Events Supervisor, Justin Shea.

“The city has not been approached by any promoters or city-based organizations to conduct a jazz festival or boat race,” Shea said. “The most recent blues music festival was the SO49 Tangerine Bluesfest in Fiscal Year 2020 prior to the COVID-19 shutdown. This annual event took place at Trolley Market Square and was organized by the 49th Street South Business Association, a city-based non-profit organization. In addition, the ProSisters Radio, Inc. Gulfport Pride, Peace, & Love Festival Festival just took place at the Historic Gulfport Casino Ballroom on … Mar. 12. This event featured nine of Gulfport’s own home-grown bands on a temporary stage on the Casino Pad. Both of these events were free to attend, family friendly, and open to everyone. There are no plans for the Grand Prix Boat Race to return to the Municipal Beach in Downtown Gulfport.”

Your City Questions, Answered

Do you have a question about something in your community? Send it to The Gabber, and we’ll do our best to get you the answer. Email your questions to news@thegabber.com or drop them off at our office (2908-B Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport – right across from Stella’s). If you don’t want us to use your name in the newspaper, let us know when you submit your question. We edit the questions for clarity, syntax, and grammar, so the question you read may differ slightly from what someone submitted. The Gabber Newspaper will not alter the intent of the question.

Last week’s City Whys dealt with Gulfport’s Pickleball Courts.