In 2021, two Gulfport police dogs joined the force. Two years later, however, only one K9 patrols the city. One reader wanted to know what happened to the second dog.

Question: What happened to the second Gulfport police dog? –No name given

Answer: We asked the chief of police for the City of Gulfport Rob Vincent about the Gulfport K9.

According to Vincent, the dog worked with Officer Richard Bynum. Bynum resigned in June 2022. The Gulfport Police Department has hired Officer Jerry Grimes, and once Grimes finishes his required K9 certification training, he’ll work with the dog.

Where’s the pup living while he’s not working?

“Ghost lives with Officer Grimes and comes to work with him every day,” Chief Vincent told The Gabber Newspaper. “Before they can do any tracks or searches, however, they must be certified as a team. Every police K9 team in the state must be certified together as dog and handler. If a handler quits, the agency must retrain the dog with a new handler.”

Your City Questions, Answered

