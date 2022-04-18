What Homes Sold in Gulfport April 8-14

Three-story pink home with a palm tree in the yard
This This 2,495-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-and-half-bath home, built in 2004, listed and sold for $830,000.
Barry Loper

Here’s what homes and condos sold in Gulfport last week.

5878 27th Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

Other Gulfport Home Sales Last Week

2405 York St. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1,566-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 2004, listed for $650,000 but sold for $790,000.

3011 49th St. S. (Waterfront)

This 1,552-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 1951, listed for $500,000 and sold for $510,000.

6060 Shore Blvd. S., #902 (Town Shores)

This 1,255-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1981, listed for $499,00 and sold for $479,000.

5325 18th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 736-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home listed at $359,000 but sold for $401,000 after three days on the market. The home dates to 1948.

2101 52nd St. S. (Tangerine)

This 1,715-square-foot home, built in 1952, has four bedrooms and two baths. It listed for $449,000 and sold for $390,000.

1336 60th St. S. (Stetson)

This 768-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1950, listed for $365,000 and sold for $360,000. 

5325 8th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1,090-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1952, listed for $329,900 but sold for $341,000.

5210 Tangerine Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1,191-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1942, listed for $299,900 and sold for $292,000 after one day on the market.

5840 30th Ave. S., #204 (Town Shores)

This 1,120-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1971, listed and sold for $235,000.

3018 59th St. S., #414. (Town Shores)

This 1971 condo has 1,060 square feet, one bedroom, and one bath. It sold for $205,000 – $20,000 more than the asking price.

