What Homes Sold in Gulfport April 8-14

Here’s what homes and condos sold in Gulfport last week.

5878 27th Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This 2,495-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-and-half-bath home, built in 2004, listed and sold for $830,000.

Other Gulfport Home Sales Last Week

2405 York St. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1,566-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 2004, listed for $650,000 but sold for $790,000.

3011 49th St. S. (Waterfront)

This 1,552-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 1951, listed for $500,000 and sold for $510,000.

6060 Shore Blvd. S., #902 (Town Shores)

This 1,255-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1981, listed for $499,00 and sold for $479,000.

5325 18th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 736-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home listed at $359,000 but sold for $401,000 after three days on the market. The home dates to 1948.

2101 52nd St. S. (Tangerine)

This 1,715-square-foot home, built in 1952, has four bedrooms and two baths. It listed for $449,000 and sold for $390,000.

1336 60th St. S. (Stetson)

This 768-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1950, listed for $365,000 and sold for $360,000.

5325 8th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1,090-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1952, listed for $329,900 but sold for $341,000.

5210 Tangerine Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1,191-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1942, listed for $299,900 and sold for $292,000 after one day on the market.

5840 30th Ave. S., #204 (Town Shores)

This 1,120-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1971, listed and sold for $235,000.

3018 59th St. S., #414. (Town Shores)

This 1971 condo has 1,060 square feet, one bedroom, and one bath. It sold for $205,000 – $20,000 more than the asking price.