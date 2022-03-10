What Homes Sold in Gulfport Last Week

by

Blue green ranch house in Gulfport
This modest ranch home sold for $625,000 after seven days on the market.
Cathy Salustri

1918 58th St. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bedroom, two-bath house, built in 1951, sold for $625,000 after seven days on the market. It has 1,568 square feet.

Other Gulfport Home Sales Last Week

$407,000 6060 Shore Blvd. S. #911 (Downtown)

This 1,255 square foot, 2/2 condo sold the same day it listed.

$335,00 6113 12th Ave. S. (Stetson Neighborhood)

This 969 square foot, 3/1 house sold after one day.

$249,000 6075 Shore Blvd. S. #304 (Downtown)

This 1,060 square foot, 1/1 condo sold after two days.

$385,000 5513 18th Ave. S. (Tangerine Neighborhood)

This 784 square foot, 2/1 house sold after two days.

$300,000 5980 Shore Blvd. S. #908 (Downtown)

This 1,170, 1/1 condo sold after three days.

$257,000 6331 10th Ave. S. (Stetson Neighborhood)

This 968 square foot, 2/1 house sold after six days.

$335,000 5205 Tangerine Ave. S. (Tangerine Neighborhood)

This 987 square foot, 2/1 house sold after 11 days.

$295,000 1102 Gray St. S. (Stetson Neighborhood)

This 824 square foot, 2/1 house sold after 67 days

$225,000 2601 46th St. S. (Marina Neighborhood) 

This 1,082 square foot, 2/1 house sold after 145 days on the market.

