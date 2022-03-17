What Homes Sold in Gulfport This Week

Here’s What Sold in Gulfport Last Week

6213 12th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This 2,639 square-foot home sold for $745,000. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Other Gulfport Home Sales Last Week

5214 Gulfport Blvd. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1950 home sold for $510,000. It has 1,498 square feet, three bedrooms, and two baths.

2720 58th St. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1,296 square-foot home, built in 1949, sold for $475,000 cash. It has two bedrooms and two baths.

1407 59th St. S. (Stetson)

This 1,064 square-foot home sold for $450,000. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms and one bath.

1923 56th St. S. (Tangerine)

This 908 square-foot home, built in 1953, sold for $401,000 cash. It has two bedrooms and one bath.

4912 24th Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1,009 square-foot home, built in 1955, sold for $395,000. It has two bedrooms and one bath.

5960 30th Ave. S. #301 (Town Shores)

This 1,250 square-foot condo, built in 1971, sold for $339,900 cash. It has two bedrooms and two baths.