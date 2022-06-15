What is a Book? Florida CraftArt Blurs the Lines

In the time of banned books in schools, [Polk County considered banning 16 books from school libraries this year] Florida CraftArt is showcasing the diversity of the book form.

Beyond Words: Celebrating Books as Art is an exhibition at Florida CraftArt (501 Central Ave., St.Petersburg) showing through July 30.

The exhibit features 36 artists and media including paint, fabric, and sculpture. The artists all worked with the subject of literature in art. Some of the work isn’t your typical “readable” piece of work, but it tells a story all the same.

“This is a way for artists to tell a story; sometimes it’s just the shape of a piece of fabric,” said Beyond Words curator Cindy Bartosek.

Bartosek is a West Palm Beach book artist, but will not exhibit in this Florida CraftArt show.

Clearwater painter and printmaker Christine Di Staola will. Di Staola combined deconstructed physical books (including a 1970 “Campbell’s Soup” cookbook that she used in “Fish Dinner”) with ceramic tiles to create her submitted three pieces.

She’s primarily a painter, but learned the art of working with books during while working on her MFA at the University of Miami.

“A lot of my work was inspired by a tough moment in my life,” Di Staola said.”I used pieces from what I call the cutting room floor… these are materials that I’ve found.”

St. Petersburg artist Shelly Steck Reale has a more political message in her work. Reale’s sculpture, “Banned,” depicts a young Black woman reading “And I Still Rise” by Maya Angelou. It’s a homage to the banning of books, and what that means for people in America.

“When we ban books, what are we really doing?” Reale said. “We’re removing information.”

Their work will be shown alongside other creators, mainly from Florida, but also Tennessee and Georgia.

“What’s important is that in a digital age, analog books still have a place,” Bartosek said. “I think people will be intrigued and inspired.”

Beyond Words: Celebrating Books as Art through July 30 at Florida CraftArt.