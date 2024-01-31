What is the Gulfport Candidate Job Description?

With the Mar. 19 Gulfport City Council elections rapidly approaching, The Gabber Newspaper asked the Ward I candidates to submit a job description for a councilmember. In alphabetical order, here’s how they responded.

Tom Bixler

The City of Gulfport is currently seeking a qualified resident to fill its Ward 1 seat on Gulfport City Council. The ideal candidate will be an individual who is able to take initiative while being part of a team, all while representing the voices of their ward, along with the many diverse voices that constitute our unique city.

Ideally, insofar as this is a non-partisan position, this candidate will be able to put their own political opinions and agendas aside, and will, with the rest of council and the mayor, focus on the efficient and effective implementation of the initiatives that the city is working on to improve Gulfport’s quality of life, like on infrastructure improvement, a new senior center, and on 49th Street beautification. Furthermore, in that Gulfport prides itself on being a diverse community — the ideal candidate will make all citizens and businesses feel that Gulfport is a place that respects and celebrates differences, that welcomes anyone, from any background or political persuasion, who wants to contribute to the process of making our amazing city even more amazing.

Lastly, the ideal candidate will act with honesty and integrity, will never use city resources or employees for their own personal reasons or gain, and will always remember that it is his or her job to serve the city — and not the other way around.The City of Gulfport honors our veterans, teachers, and civic leaders.

Editor’s Note: The Gabber Newspaper removed some verbiage from Tommie Bixler’s response, as those lines specifically promoted his campaign. We informed Bixler we were cutting the verbiage.

The Gabber Newspaper? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

April Thanos

My approach to being a Councilmember is quite simple: What would I want or expect my representative to do for me?

First, who do I represent? I live in Ward I and of course I am the voice for my ward, but everyone votes so we are all truly citywide representatives. When I take a call, I don’t start with ‘where do you live?’ but more like, ‘what can I do for you?’

Proposals generated by the City Manager and staff are very important. They put a great deal of work into these and it’s my job to read, to understand and to ask questions when necessary. Back to ‘what would I want my rep to do?’, I support the great majority of what comes to council and the City runs well, but no voter ever told me to be a rubber stamp.

Editor’s Note: The Gabber Newspaper has cut the remainder of April Thanos’ response as it specifically promoted her campaign. We offered Thanos the chance to resubmit a full job description, but she declined.