The recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas thrust the issue of school safety into the national spotlight once again, as everything related to the incident – from the response by law enforcement on the scene to whether all of the doors to the building were locked – was scrutinized by television personalities and armchair quarterbacks at home.

But while it is not national news every day, it is always on the minds of school officials as well as law enforcement officers and leaders. Many – if not all – school districts and police agencies in the United States now have procedures in place for the possibility of dealing with a situation most of them have never faced – and hope they never will. The Gabber reached out to a number of such agencies locally to see how they are staying prepared.

The Pinellas County School Board is in compliance with the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act, according to district public information officer Isabel Mascarenas.

Under the umbrella of that act, two other bills offer more direction for schools.

Senate Bill 70, passed in 2020, requires each public school in Florida to implement a mobile panic alert system capable of connecting diverse emergency services technologies to ensure real-time coordination between multiple first responders. Senate Bill 590, passed in 2021, addresses student mental health issues and regulates how school administrators can handle certain situations as well as requiring parental notification when necessary.

Safety measures in place in local public schools include monthly age-appropriate drills for students and armed school resource officers or school safety officers in all schools. All staff have access to the SaferWatch mobile app that allows users to report incidents in real time and call for help in an emergency.

Students can report a threat or safety concern using the Sandy Hook Promise “See Something, Say Something” Anonymous Reporting System or Fortify Florida. The school district works closely with the sheriff’s office and local law enforcement agencies “to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” Mascarenas stated.

Boca Ciega High School has two SROs, and there’s another one at Gulfport Montessori Elementary School, all of which are provided by the Gulfport Police Department. They work directly with school administration to facilitate safety procedures, although each school’s principal has the ultimate say on how it will operate, according to Sgt. Thomas Woodman, public information officer for the Gulfport police.

“Our SROs work hand in hand with administrators, attending meetings and safety briefings,” he said. “If they find things that need to be addressed, they bring them to the principal.”

Local police personnel are trained to deal with active shooter situations and other emergencies that could arise on a school campus. That training is continually updated so officers are familiar with any new tactics that might be available, Woodman said.

Should a school face a crisis in any municipality, law enforcement agencies provide mutual aid so that the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and multiple police departments can work together to do whatever needs to be done.

While perhaps the news reports of school shootings are much more often centered on public schools, private schools are also aware of the problem and consistently looking at ways to prevent this kind of violence. Larger campuses often utilize their own private security personnel, while schools of all sizes are keeping close tabs on who comes in and out.

Creative Play Children’s Learning Center, which last year had an enrollment of slightly more than 30 students ages 3 to 6, takes special care of its little ones by enforcing a strict entry policy. All doors are locked throughout the day on the campus at the former Gulfport Presbyterian Church and no one enters without a photo ID, according to director Kya Belcher. Visitors other than school parents are typically required to make an appointment, and a staff member accompanies every visitor.

The school has “a very extensive emergency plan of action,” Belcher said. As Creative Play is a licensed child care facility under the Pinellas County Department of Children and Families, all teachers are required to take classes on safety and have an emergency plan in place. It is also helpful that the school has a ratio of three teachers for every dozen students.

Creative Play is hosting a seminar June 23 titled “The Children Need Us Now: Equipping Parents, Teachers, and Schools to Be Resilient in the Face of Adversity.” It has been billed as a call to the community “to ignite change” in the wake of the Uvalde shooting as well as ongoing problems with bullying as a rapid rise in teen suicide.

The program is being facilitated by Donna Angelou, an educational consultant with more than two decades of experience working with children, parents, teachers and families to incorporate specific skills into school culture that help curb these problems. She cites research which shows how the adoption of psychological safety practices can lead to a huge reduction in behavioral referrals at school and a significant rise in academic performance.

Learn more about the event.