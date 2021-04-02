What Reclaimed Water Users Need to Know

If you use reclaimed water, Pinellas County has news for you.

The county’s seasonal reclaimed water restrictions went into effect on Thursday, April 1, and run through Wednesday, June 30. The new watering schedule applies to all reclaimed water-users in the county, but the schedule depends on whether you live in the north or south.

Reclaimed water, which comes from water discarded from toilets, sinks, laundries, tubs and showers, is a limited resource due to water usage, fluctuations in weather and system capacity.

“Due to supply fluctuation in both the north and south county reclaimed water systems, the restrictions schedule for reclaimed water users will be different for north and south county customers during this period,” the county posted in a press release on March 30. “Enforcement of watering restrictions is currently being intensified to encourage responsible use of reclaimed water.”

South county residents can irrigate three days a week based on property address according to the following schedule:

Addresses ending in an even number water Tuesday, Thursday and/or Saturday.

Addresses ending in an odd number water Wednesday, Friday and/or Sunday.

Parcels with mixed or no address, such as common areas associated with a residential subdivision, may water on Wednesday, Friday and/or Sunday.

Lawn irrigation is prohibited between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on all authorized days.

Lawn irrigation is also prohibited on Monday.

North county residents can irrigate two days per week, according to the following schedule:

Addresses ending in an even number water Tuesday and/or Saturday.

Addresses ending in an odd number water on Wednesday and/or Sunday.

Parcels with mixed or no address, such as common areas associated with a residential subdivision, may water on Wednesday and/or Sunday.

Watering is prohibited between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on all authorized days.

According to the county, because irrigation is prohibited on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, the reclaimed water system will be shut down on these days, as needed. The system will also be shut down from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on all days of operation for supply recovery.

The county notes that customer cooperation is “critical,” and that “excessive demand may require returning to watering one day per week.”

For water restriction updates and info on shutdowns and schedule changes, visit pinellascounty.org/utilities/reclaim-irrigation.htm.

“Customers are encouraged to follow these restrictions throughout the year to promote a healthy, sustainable Florida lawn and landscape,” the county advised.

Learn more about creating Florida-appropriate landscapes with less water at Pinellas County UF/IFAS Extension.

Regardless of what your irrigation water source is, all residents have year-round water schedules and restrictions. Whether you use potable, well, lake or pond water, research your watering days at pinellascounty.org/utilities/water-restrict.htm.