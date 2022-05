Gator bites, anyone?

Gulfport’s 2022 Floridania Fest brings vintage Florida memorabilia, souvenirs, and gifts to the Gulfport Casino Ballroom on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Festival founder Ken Breslauer started the Florida fun in 1994 to celebrate the Sunshine State.

Here’s an idea of what will be at Saturday’s event, but expect much more Florida nostalgia.