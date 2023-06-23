What to Expect From The Gulfport Corner Store

by Cameron Healy

a man standing in front of the Gulfport Corner Store.
Owner Eddie McClure officially opens the Gulfport Corner Store July 1.
Cameron Healy

It’s almost here! Beach Boulevard South finally has a convenience store opening soon. Gulfport Corner Store officially opens on July 1.

The Gulfport Corner Store provides snacks, drinks, frozen treats, hygiene products, and a “Brown Bag Lunch Special” with sandwiches from Spiro’s. Owner Eddie McClure said this “Brown Bag Lunch Special” offers a specialty sandwich, chips of their choice, and a soda or water all for a set amount.

a store with racks of snacks, and a beverage fridge.
This convenience store provides tasty snacks and satisfying cold beverages to beat the Florida heat.
Cameron Healy

“Its really just a place that you can get a cold drink and satisfy your sweet tooth or a salty snack,” McClure said. “Pop in, grab you something, and pop out.”

For now, the store provides name-brand products you can get almost anywhere. However, McClure said he hopes to sell products from local vendors that customers may see at markets in the area.

“I will be carrying tobacco products and some local beer, and maybe some wine, but not anything major,” McClure said.

the front counter for the Gulfport Corner Store.
Check out this counter! McClure said it was an old freezer container from Let It Be Ice Cream.
Cameron Healy

The Gulfport Corner Store occupies the previous location for Gulfport Realty. The two businesses plan to display advertisements on the side window of the building.

“We’re gonna do some kind of Gulfport Information Center or something and then put a sign that directs people around here,” McClure said. “I’m here for the community.”

Gulfport Corner Store, 2902 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 

by Cameron Healy

