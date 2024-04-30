What to Expect From the TradeWinds Redevelopment Project

At the April 23 St. Pete Beach City Commission meeting, the commissioners sat for more than six hours. They held a quasi-judicial hearing for the TradeWinds Island Resort.

What’s Happening with the TradeWinds?

Resort expansions on the beach have been a hot topic for the whole year. The Sirata redevelopment became the focal point of multiple commission meetings. Now, the TradeWinds resort looks to expand as well.

What is the expansion? A new restaurant? Try this: more than 600 hotel rooms, with nearly 70,000 square feet of building space. The plan, set to end in 2043, includes a new hotel space, restaurants, pools, and parking across three new buildings. The plan details four phases of work, each looking at a different part of development.

Ideas from the City

Commissioner Betty Rzewnicki spoke about her concerns with sea turtle lighting.

“When you that we are compliant, I did go ask to find out whether a survey has been done, and there has not been a survey done for lighting,” said Rzewnicki. “Code Enforcement and SeaTrackers do it together. They go out and do a survey before the start of turtle season, which is May 1. As of today, there has not been a survey done. I want to make sure that is clarified because I don’t like hearing that we’re compliant when there hasn’t been a survey done, possibly this year.”

Additionally, Commissioner Karen Marriott (District 1) discussed her issue with trying to bring old buildings into compliance compared to modernizing the buildings.

“If our position going forward is that our interpretation of the comprehensive plan is that it is requiring replacement of all old buildings, that is a significantly different business model for someone who is investing to tear something down completely to bare ground, with no income coming in while they’re going through construction, and developing a project. Although that would certainly be an option, to me, that seems like a big ask for businesses investing on the beach.

“Frankly, we will all be incredibly lucky if in the next five to 10 years, all of those old buildings aren’t taken out by a hurricane anyway. At some point those buildings are going to get replaced. I personally would feel better about the status of the beach if we had some new buildings that might withstand a storm, rather than making it so difficult for somebody to redevelop that redevelopment doesn’t happen,” Marriott said.

The commission approved the application, with Mayor Adrian Petrila and Rzewnicki voting against it.

More Development

Along with expanding, the TradeWinds has more plans, including a brand new rooftop terrace. The terrace features 360º views of St. Pete Beach and the Gulf of Mexico, and features food and drinks. It’s not only for guests but also anyone can access the terrace through its dedicated elevator. The Gabber Newspaper reported on this terrace recently.

Scott Eisenhart of Nunzio Marc Desantis Architects said the rooftop viewing terrace will be a one-of-a-kind spot along the Pinellas beaches.

“We are designing it to create an unparalleled view for the public,” said Eisenhart. “… and look forward to when it will be open for everyone to enjoy.”

The resort also looks to educate visitors on the local environment, through ecotourism opportunities. Through ideas such as a mock sea turtle nest and beach cleanup initiatives, visitors can learn more bout how to take care of the area. While they don’t generally live here, the resort hopes the visitors can keep the beach clean overall.

TradeWinds Island Resort, 5500 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. nextgenerationtradewinds.com.

