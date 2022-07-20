What To See at PAVA’s ‘Cool Art Show’ in St. Pete

Some things are here to stay.

For the 33rd year, the PAVA Cool Art Show returns to the St. Petersburg Coliseum for the weekend of July 23 and 24.

The St. Pete show showcases 60 Florida artists working in paint, wood, ceramics, metal, and photography. It’s got something for everyone, and as long-term PAVA contributing artist John Shelvin puts it, it’s the coolest place to be in the summer.

“It’s just a great juried show,” Shelvin said. “St. Pete is such a growing area, and so many people come from up north because they want to see some Florida. At least we’re inside, where the air conditioning is blowing.”

Shelvin, a Gulfport artist, is known for his tropical funk paintings with bold colors and splashy graphics. He’s worked as an artist since 1979, and was inspired from his time at a gallery in Key West during the ’80s. For most of his art career, Shelvin worked as a traveling artist working with an advertising company. Nowadays, he’s painting and selling from his Gulfport home.

“It’s happy art,” Shelvin said. “Art should be fun.”

This year, along with exhibits from artists, PAVA has children’s activities, including (but not limited to) a scribble wall and hands-on paper-cut art activities. Anyone can watch the live demonstrations from artists Lorraine Potocki and Debra Thomas Weible. Both of these local creators are instructors at the Dunedin Fine Art Center and will demonstrate their painting skills on both days.

Fans of functional art may know Gulfport metal artist Eric Folsom. He’s the creator of several metal sculptures around Gulfport and St. Petersburg, including St. Pete Fairgrounds. He also has work at Florida Craft Art.

Folsom will bring his lightweight metallic unisex jewelry, delicate metal mobiles, and bowls to PAVA.

“When I design a piece of jewelry, I make it for anybody,” Folsom said. “Of course I think of women, especially with the earrings, but it’s unisex. I wear it all the time.”

Folsom says he’s bringing new designs to the show, a show he’s attended for close to 20 years.

It’s an artistic tradition he doesn’t plan to quit doing anytime soon.

“This show always pushes my limits, and I try to bring things people haven’t seen before,” Folsom said. “It’s a great quality show and it always draws a good crowd.”

PAVA Cool Art Show July 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, July 24; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Coliseum, 535 4th Ave. N., St. Petersburg.