“What We’re Reading” is a feature about readers in the community and the books they love, in their own words. This month, we asked librarians and staff at the Gulfport Public Library to share their current reads.

Sheri Stanley, Circulation Manager

Book Title: “The Twisted Ones” by T. Kingfisher

I’m currently rereading this delightfully spooky novel while I wait for the author’s next terrifying masterpiece to come out (“The Hollow Places,” due out in October).

Alex Hooks, Reference Librarian

Book Title: “The Ballad of Black Tom” by Victor LaValle

This book explores the mythos of H.P. Lovecraft from a Black perspective, which is an important moral and intellectual project.

Cailey Klasson, Youth Services Librarian

Book Title: “March” Trilogy by John Lewis

I’m on Book 3 of the “March” trilogy. It’s a young adult graphic novel series about Congressman Lewis’s life as a young boy growing up in rural Alabama to his days as a student leader and civil rights activist in the 1960s. The books highlight how peaceful civil rights protestors were met with violence from police and hatred from many Americans. It’s a timely series about getting in good, necessary trouble. I highly recommend.