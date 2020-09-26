“What We’re Reading” is about readers in the community and the books they love, in their own words.

Margie Davis

Book: “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins.

My Zoom book club chose “American Dirt.” It starts with the narco war in Acapulco and one woman’s need to flee to the U.S. with her young son to avoid the same death as her family, which was massacred because of her journalist husband’s reporting. Close-up views of migrant life make this work of fiction very real. It grabbed me on page one and it’s hard to put down.

Nanette Davis

Book: “RedHead by the Side of the Road” by Anne Tyler

The main character, Micah Mortimer, has a somewhat OCD personality and finds comfort in his established routine. The setting is Baltimore, and Micah lives in a small apartment where he is the superintendent-in-residence. People start to show up in his life and throw a curveball into his routine. The book has a theme of “what I was searching for was already there.” It’s a very positive book, particularly during a pandemic.

Michael Taylor

Book: “Next To Last Stand” by Craig Johnson

Walt Longmire, the Absaroka County Sheriff, gets entangled in a search for “Custer’s Last Fight,” a long-lost painting by Cassilly Adams that was printed as a poster and distributed by Anheuser-Busch. This is the 21st book featuring Longmire, on which the former A&E TV series “Longmire” (now on Netflix) was based. Adventure, humor and the modern old west. What’s not to like?