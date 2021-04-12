What We’re Reading

“What We’re Reading” is a column about readers in the community and the books they love, in their own words. This month we asked three readers around Gulfport about their current reads.

Stone Handy

A man in a boat captain hat reading a book titled "Peace is Every Step" outside at sunset by the water.
Photo by Larry Busby.

Book: “Peace Is Every Step” by Thich Nhat Hahn 

What it’s about: Hahn is as prominent in the teachings of Buddhist principles as the Dalai Lama himself. “Peace Is Every Step” presents, in easy lessons/stories, how to live a peaceful life, through mindful breathing and mindful action. If you are washing dishes, be present. I have been studying his words for decades. The book is my handbook for navigating this twisted stream of life we are in today.

Brit Chism

A man sitting on an outdoor patio holding up a book titled "The Sheltering Sky"
Photo by Lynn Taylor.

Book: “The Sheltering Sky” by Paul Bowles

What it’s about: Paul Bowles is a giant of U.S. literature. His book “The Sheltering Sky” is a planet in my literary universe. It captures the alienation and disillusionment of two young Americans traveling around North Africa after WWII. I read it again every couple of years to remind myself what a really good storyteller sounds like.

Ian O’Hara

A man holding up a book titles "Ten Caesars"
Photo by Ian O'Hara.

Book: “Ten Caesars” by Barry Strauss

What it’s about: In the Imperial Roman Era, women, wives, mothers and mistresses held incredible power, politically and culturally. In 350 years, we have learned many philosophies of honor, rule and law.

