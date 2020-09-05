What We’re Writing

The Gabber talked with three writers from the Gulfport/St. Petersburg area to get the scoop on their latest books: a collection of poetry about the author’s adopted home, humorous women’s political fiction and Book 1 of a mystical fantasy series.

Author: Jami Deise

Title: “House Divided”

About the book: Erin works for the Democrats. Her husband Jack is a Republican. But at home, politics comes last. Until the big election. Suddenly, Erin is out of a job – and Jack is the new star of “The Right Choice” TV network. As Erin searches for her next position, Jack begins to practice what he preaches. Can this marriage be saved? Or will Jack and Erin become the latest example of a house divided?

Author: Rose Stauffer

Title: “The Rescue of Demistrath”

About the book: When 20-year-old Eva learns her employer, Ms. Bernadette, is not going to pass away on her deathbed, Eva becomes drawn into an undiscovered part of her mistress’s past life. Hearing a cry for help coming from the woods on the estate one day, Eva and Ms. Bernadette tumble into another realm called Demistrath, a familiar place and people to Bernadette, but totally new to Eva, who comes along to assist her 70-year-old boss. Traveling between realms, dimensions, continents and worlds, Eva is drawn into a destiny she must embrace or return to her ordinary life.

Author: Vincent Spina

Title: “The Sumptuous Hills of Gulfport”

About the Book: The book takes readers through the surreal landscape of a coastal Florida town with crafted imagery and breezy rhythms, exploring what it means to be human in today’s world where nothing is certain and life often feels like a dream. The poems, drawing influence from Latin American modernists, are mainly free verse, with attention to the traditional metric forms.