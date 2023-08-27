What You Need To Know About TD 10 in Gulfport, St. Pete

As TD 10 whips up in the Gulf of Mexico, St. Petersburg and Gulfport begin preparations. Here’s what you need to know.

St. Petersburg Hurricane Supplies and Sandbags

According to the City of St. Petersburg, it will have free sandbags for residents — as it does throughout the year — at its Pavement and Traffic Operations Building, 1744 9th Ave. N.

In light of TD 10’s approach, the sandbag center will remain open until 7 p.m. Aug. 27; it will reopen Monday morning at 7 a.m. The City has also opened theses other full-service sandbag centers:

Northeast Park, 955 62nd Ave. NE

Lake Maggiore Shelter Area, 3601 Dr Martin Luther King Jr. St. S.

Northwest Swimming Pool Parking Lot, 2331 60th St. N.

Each St. Pete home can take up to 10 sandbags. At the above sites, the City will have staff at the site to help the elderly and anyone who requires assistance filling and loading sandbags. Please have proof or residence.

The City will also have self-serve locations:

Lake Vista Tennis Court Parking Lot, 12th St. S. & 60th Ave. S.

Lakewood Sports Complex Parking Lot, 2001 Country Club Way S.

Grandview Park Parking Lot, 3734 3814 6th St. S.

Childs Park Pool Parking Lot, 1227 43rd St. S.

Campbell Park Shelter Area Parking Lot, 1360 5th Ave. S. (Adjacent to I-175)

Azalea Athletic Fields Parking Lot, 1600 72nd St. N.

Walter Fuller Soccer Field Parking Lot, 2800 75th St. N.

Garden Club of St. Petersburg, 500 Sunset Dr. S.

Gulfport TD 10 Prep

While Gulfport has yet to open sandbag stations, it does have advice for Gulfportians. The City suggests specific measured actions:

Timely Holiday

Florida’s annual “Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday” started Aug.26. It will run through Friday, Sept. 8. That means Floridians can buy things such as generators, dish soap, and batteries without paying the state sales tax. Here’s the list of items included in the Disastar Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.