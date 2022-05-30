What You Need to Know About the New SunRunner Lanes

For the past year or more, motorists along the 1st Avenue corridors in St. Petersburg and down Pasadena Boulevard have seen the transformation of a single lane in each direction between downtown St. Pete and the beaches into ones set aside for express bus service scheduled to begin in the next few months.

The most recent work literally paving the way for the SunRunner buses is the installation of new pavement with clear markings that designate the lane being used for the service. This lane is called a BAT (Bus And Turn) Lane, according to officials with the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, which has spearheaded the SunRunner program. These new lanes now sport with giant letters that emphasize the message, “BUS ONLY.”

While changes on the affected roadways will carry these express buses, motorists who still have to drive these roads are wondering what, if any, new restrictions will be in place for them. For example, one Gabber reader inquired as to whether a right turn from Pasadena Boulevard onto Gulfport Boulevard will be permissible – or even possible – under the new configuration.

A lack of information could produce a slew of traffic accidents, so it seems a quick look at the project is in order.

An informational page on the PSTA website describes the BAT Lane as “a semi-dedicated lane that helps buses and other vehicles move more efficiently through traffic. These lanes, usually identified by red color, are expressly reserved for buses and turning vehicles to access homes, streets, and businesses along the route.”

The website also states that motorists can use the lane only for turning and can be in the lane for no more than one city block (although it is always available for emergency vehicles and evacuations).

Another change will impact cyclists. The City of St. Petersburg will move the bike lanes between Pasadena Avenue and 34th Street along 1st Avenue South to Central Avenue, according to the PSTA. Likewise, bike lanes on 1st Avenue North from 35th Street to Pasadena Avenue will move to Central Avenue.

As for fears that the new semi-dedicated lanes will cause more traffic congestion, PSTA officials maintain that the opposite is true since automobiles will not be hindered by the stop-and-go pattern of buses. Also, turning at intersections and into driveways is potentially easier because the PSTA says BAT lanes will provide better visibility and opportunity for turns. Travel in the two remaining general-purpose lanes could also be faster since motorists will not be delayed by turning vehicles.

The plans appear to be in place. As for how well they will work, or how well motorists will pay attention and respond to the changes? That remains to be seen.