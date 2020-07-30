What’s New at the St. Pete Beach Library

While improvements continue on its permanent location, the St. Pete Beach library is open Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its temporary location at 7470 Gulf Blvd. (next to P.J.’s Oyster Bar).

Beginning August 8, a Supervisor of Elections representative will be at the library to receive mail-in ballots. During the voting period, the library will also be open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New at the library: Access Video on Demand, a video streaming service, is available for cardholders. Choose from a large selection of movies, documentaries, TV shows, how-to and travel videos, educational and interactive videos for the kids, and world cinema.

Also new at the library: A fun new play table for families, with 13 games for different age levels. It seems like playtime but also encourages learning colors, numbers, the alphabet, spelling, math and more.

Visit the library webpage for more information about the library or to browse the catalog. You can use Overdrive, Libby, Hoopla and Kanopy to read books, listen to books and music, and watch movies and documentaries, all with your library card.